Express Pharma hosts first ever PPL Leadership Awards

Express Pharma recently hosted the first ever PPL Leadership Awards. It acknowledged and honoured pharma packaging professionals who have been the innovators and game-changers in the life sciences sector with their significant contributions. ACG was the Presenting Partner for the awards. Held concurrently with the first edition of Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave, on March 15, 2018, at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, the event began with a welcome address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. Roychoudhury explained that the awards were a recognition of the winners individual contribution to the pharma packaging industry, thereby making it a one-of-its-kind.

Madan Mohan Reddy, chairman, Pharmexcil, and wholetime director, Aurobindo Pharma, who was also the chief guest on this occasion, addressed the audience and highlighted the various challenges faced by the Indian pharma industry and emphasised on the need of strong collaborations in the industry to overcome them. He also spoke on spurring innovation across segments of the pharma industry and creating a conducive eco-system for growth.

Chakravarthi AVPS, ambassador, World Packaging Organisation, and chairperson of PPL Conclaves Advisory Board, elaborated on the methodology of the PPL Leadership Awards and the process of choosing the deserving winners. He also assured that this platform is set to become bigger in the following years to ensure that pharma packaging professionals receive their due respect and acknowledgment for their contributions to the life sciences industry.

A total of 17 leading professionals received the PPL Leadership Award for Outstanding Achievement in Pharma Packaging. Two emerging leaders were also recognised at the Awards.

The winners of the Rising Stars in Pharma Packaging category were Munindra Roy and Rajshri Chetan Pardeshi.

Express Pharma also honoured three stalwarts — Ajit Singh, chairman, ACG; Jasjit Singh, vice-chairman, ACG; and Kairus Dadachanji, MD, Schott Kaisha — of India’s pharma packaging industry with special citations.

The citations acknowledged them as pioneers and leading lights of the pharma packaging services industry and recognised that they have been instrumental in introducing several technological advances, thereby accelerating the progress of the life sciences sector. Today, their organisations are global players of great repute. The Advisory Members of PPL Conclave and Awards were also felicitated for their invaluable insights and constant guidance in making the inaugural PPL conclave a successful endeavour.