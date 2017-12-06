Except Reliance Jio, September a disappointment for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular on 4G data speed

September turned out to be a particularly disappointing month for telecom operators, except Reliance Jio, as all of them reported a fall in their 4G mobile data speed (download) during the period, which is the fourth consecutive month of decline. The country’s largest mobile broadband services provider, Jio, improved its performance during September, raising its 4G download speed by 19% to 21.9 Mbps, its highest so far in the current calendar year, latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data showed.

It is also the ninth consecutive month for Jio to top the domestic speed rankings. Jio clocked data speeds (4G) of 17.4 Mbps, 16.5 Mbps, 18.5 Mbps, 19.1 Mbps, 18.8 Mbps, 18.7 Mbps, 18.4 Mbps and 18.4 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June, July and August, respectively.

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel’s mobile data speed fell to 7.5 Mbps in September from 8.6 Mbps in August. It had clocked 11.3 Mbps, 10.4 Mbps, 9.1 Mbps, 10.2 Mbps, 8.2 Mbps, 8.9 Mbps and 9.3 Mbps in January, February, March, April, May, June and July 2017, respectively.

The top second and third telecom operators — Vodafone India and Idea Cellular — too registered a decline during September. Vodafone clocked a speed of 8.7 Mbps against 9 Mbps in August, while Idea’s speed was 8.6 during the month in review against 8.8 Mbps in August.

Vodafone registered 4G download speed of 8.3 Mbps, 7.9 Mbps, 9 Mbps, 13.4 Mbps, 12.3 Mbps, 11.1 Mbps and 9.6 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June and July this year, respectively. While Idea clocked speeds of 11.9 Mbps, 12.1 Mbps, 8.9 Mbps, 13.7 Mbps, 11.7 Mbps, 9.5 Mbps and 8.9 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June and July, respectively.

Soon, there will be a more expansive methodology to calculate mobile data speeds, which telecom operators provide as the Trai will deliberate with the operators and other expert bodies like Ookla and Open Signal for creating a new methodology to calculate mobile data speed.

Trai is planning to make its MYSpeed app, that measures mobile data speeds, more robust and will soon be meeting stakeholders to device a new methodology for calculating data speed.