Eveready Industries turns to Ujala for its LED vertical

During the year, the company had executed government orders worth Rs 46.50 crore for LED lights. (Image: Eveready)

Battery maker Eveready Industries is betting on the government’s Ujala scheme to expand its LED lighting business with an aim to break into the big league in India. The company’s annual report for 2016-17 is a pointer to its aggressive plans of growing LED lighting operations by foraying into professional lighting B2B (business to business) with the launch of indoor and outdoor luminaires. “We are also proactively bidding for government supply under the Ujala scheme,” Eveready Industries Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan said. During the year, the company had executed government orders worth Rs 46.50 crore for LED lights. The 110-year old company, which commands over 50 per cent market share in dry cell battery business, said it has set up separate sales and distribution channel to cater to electrical outlets and B2B customers.

On outlook, the battery maker plans to develop its own line of professional and infrastructural lighting solutions for office, industries, showrooms and road lighting. Eveready Industries is set to focus on widening the electrical outlet network in the next two years through which it intends to capture growth in the lighting business. Net sales from the LED category in 2016-17 stood at Rs 299.17 crore, which is expected to be a significant turnover growth driver in years to come. The products in the segment include LED bulbs, tubelight batten sets, indoor luminaire range, LED street lights, LED flood lights and digital LED battery operated and solar lanterns.