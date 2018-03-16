European childcare major Babilou enters India

Babilou and Amelio will thus develop an educational partnership. Amelio is a leading provider in early childhood care in the Chennai region, currently operating 14 centres, with 220 employees and serving the needs of 1,200 parents.

Babilou, Europe’s largest childcare group, on Thursday announced its entry into India by acquiring a majority stake in Amelio Early Education, a Chennai-based chain of early education centres, for an undisclosed sum. Babilou and Amelio will thus develop an educational partnership. Amelio is a leading provider in early childhood care in the Chennai region, currently operating 14 centres, with 220 employees and serving the needs of 1,200 parents. Thanks to this investment, Babilou’s ambition is to establish a long-term presence and to rapidly increase its footprint in India through full expansion. Founded in 2003 by Rodolphe and Edouard Carle, Babilou, a leading European childcare provider, now represents a network of more than 500 childcare centres. Present in eight countries including Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Arab Emirates, this new partnership is a new step for Babilou in its pedagogical and international development. In India, the preschool and childcare market is facing strong demand. The partnership concluded between Babilou and Amelio will offer greater opportunities for Indian families, thanks to a high quality educational nursery offer.

Babilou and Amelio share the same entrepreneurial values and a common desire to offer a welcoming environment and quality education to the greatest number. “We are proud of this collaboration. This partnership helps validate our long-standing commitment to provide high-quality childcare to the Indian market. We will use the knowledge and scale of Babilou’s international experience to further expand the market and enhance our offering,” said Sridevi Raghavan, founder and CEO, Amelio.

“At a time when India enjoys all the media attention in France with the visit of Emmanuel Macron, our presence in India illustrates the Indo-French entrepreneurial dynamism in this region of the world, in full growth. For Babilou, this partnership is a new opportunity to transmit our ‘savoir-faire’ while enriching us with new educational practices,” said Rodolphe Carle, co-founder of Babilou Group.