European billionaires give way to Americans, Asians in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The world’s riches are slowly shifting towards the US and Asia from Europe.

The world’s riches are slowly shifting towards the US and Asia from Europe, that was once a hotbed for billionaires, Bloomberg Billionaires Index suggests such. The index – a daily ranking of the world’s richest people – doesn’t feature any European billionaire among the world’s five richest people. There are only two billionaires from Europe among world’s top 10 richest people. The list is topped by Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos from the US with a net worth of $ 131.3 billion. He is followed by Microsoft’s Bill Gates (US) with net worth $92.9 billion and veteran investor Warren Buffett (US) with a fortune of $91.4 billion at 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. Spain’s Amancio Ortega and France’s Bernard Arnault are placed at 6th and 7th positions, respectively. Bernard Arnault has dropped two places to 7th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani stands at 19th position with a net worth of $39.2 billion. Seven billionaires from the US feature among the top 10.

Americans, Asians dominate

Out of the 500 billionaires featuring in the list, US constitutes 40 percent. Asia and Europe constitute 33 percent and 21 percent, respectively. The figures in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index are updated on a daily basis at the end of each trading day in New York.

Forbes billionaires list 2018

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos became the first centi-billionaire with net worth of $112 billion in the Forbes billionaire list 2018 that was out last week. Microsoft’s Bill Gates and legendary investor Warren Buffett followed him with a net worth of $90 billion and $84 billion, respectively. The Amazon top boss has seen his fortunes climbing by about $40 billion in just 12 months making 2017 a bumper year for him. Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani ranked 19th on the list with a net worth of $40.1 billion.