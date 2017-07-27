Etihad Airways says it lost $1.87 billion in 2016

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said today it posted a USD 1.87 billion loss last year, hit by “one-off” impairments on aircraft and investments in troubled Alitalia and airberlin. (Source: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said today it posted a USD 1.87 billion loss last year, hit by “one-off” impairments on aircraft and investments in troubled Alitalia and airberlin. The government-owned carrier said total impairments amounted to USD 1.9 billion, including a USD 1.06 billion “charge on aircraft, reflecting lower market values and the early phase out of certain aircraft types.” “There was also a USD 808 million charge on certain assets and financial exposures to equity partners, mainly related to Alitalia and airberlin,” the company said.