Essar Projects clocks revenue of Rs 2,000 cr in 2016-17

Essar Projects India (EPIL), a part of the diversified Essar Group, today said it has posted revenues of Rs 2,000 crore in fiscal 2016-17. The EPC company has completed and commissioned 10 projects worth Rs 2,862 crore during the previous fiscal and clocked revenues of around Rs 2,000 crore, it said in a statement. “With an order book of almost Rs 8,000 crore, we are confident of even better performance in FY18,” its Chief Operating Officer AV Amarnath said.

EPIL has executed critical activities in Indian Oil Corporation’s 15 MMTPA Paradip Refinery project, the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Pipeline Yojana project, as well as the Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project in Myanmar. The other projects are in sectors as diverse as steel, oil and gas, and fertilizers, with a footprint spanning India and neighboring countries.

“Over the years, EPIL has gained experience by executing and delivering large turnkey projects for government and private sector organisations,” he said. Amarnath also said in FY 2016-17, the focus of the company was to finish projects at hand.

“The Indian market is poised for bigger opportunities given the government’s thrust on core infrastructure. EPIL is well placed to seize those opportunities. Our cost competitiveness, timely delivery, and technology knowhow give us a distinct edge,” he added.