Eruditus Executive Education raises $8 million from Bertelsmann India Investments

Eruditus Executive Education today said it has raised USD 8 million (Rs 52.36 crore) in its series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments. The company plans to use the funding to add new programmes with existing and new university partners as well as expand its geographical footprint to China, Latin America and Europe, the executive education programmes provider said in a release. “Bertelsmann is a great partner given its global footprint, its expertise in education and its success in scaling business by working closely with the founding team,” Eruditus co-founder and Director Chaitanya Kalipatnapu said.

Eruditus has collaborated with top business schools such as INSEAD, Harvard Business School, Wharton, Tuck, MIT Sloan and Columbia Business School in bringing their professional development programs to India, Asia and the Middle East. It also partners with EMERITUS Institute of Management to provide online courses to middle managers.

“Demand for high-quality educational services – particularly in the business sector – is growing fast in India and South East Asia. Eruditus meets this demand with classroom, online and blended-learning offers, giving more people access to global business education,” Pankaj Makkar, MD at Bertelsmann India Investments, said. Eruditus Executive Education had earlier raised an undisclosed sum in its Series A round of funding.