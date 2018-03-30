‘End of iPhone era’: Analysts predict fall in iPhone sales, but Apple may still keep minting money

Goldman Sachs predicts that iPhone demand between March and June is not only weak but could be lower than expected. (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone, the hottest phone for the GenX, might be cooling-down in terms of sales in the first six months of the current year. Goldman Sachs predicts that iPhone demand between March and June is not only weak but could be lower than expected. So does RBC Capital Markets and Rosenblatt Securities.

In fact, Nikkei in January-end reported that Apple is cutting the production of iPhone X on weak holiday sales. Morgan Stanley indicated that it could be an end of iPhone era but Apple may continue to mint money — from its other business.

Morgan Stanley said that even as Apple might be cutting down on its devices, there is an increase in the value of Apple mainly through monetisation of various services such as Apple Music, iCloud and Apple Pay. Morgan Stanley is bullish on even wearable like Apple SmartWatch.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that while iPhone’s revenue contribution over the last five years has been 86%, in next five years, it is like to go down to 22%. But Apple may not be losing money as nearly 60% of Apple’s revenue might be from its various services.

Goldman Sachs noted that iPhone sales may get hit due to the expectations of average selling price (ASP) of Apple products which could be 2% below market consensus for the June quarter. And since the expectation of sales is lower, the revenues subsequently will be lower too. The investment banker cut revenue forecasts by 2.4% to $256.6 billion for the fiscal ended September 2018.

While there are lower sales expectations in coming quarters for iPhone, Apple’s earnings in the quarter ended December 2017 beat expectations and posted quarterly revenue of $88.3 billion, an increase of 13% from the year-ago quarter and an all-time record. Apple’s total international sales accounted for 65% of the quarter’s revenue.