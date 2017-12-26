Empowerment works!

The brand did a kind of casting-coup as it got a readymade image of Kangana Ranaut fitted onto the attitude Reebok wished to talk about finally in India.

The year 2017 was a year of many disruptions — demonetisation and GST — and grappling with the back-end issues that both these big moves resulted in for corporate India. In the midst of these rather macro-moves precipitated by the government of India in a bid to prepare the ground for a cleaner environment to operate within, there was disruption precipitated by the change of technology and the change of offering by players. A classic one in this space was pushed forward by Jio and VoLTE, and its growth to cobble together 130 million customers in no time; all at the cost of competition and its struggling ARPUs. As both the government and corporate India struggled with issues thrown up in its face, consumer India saw a slew of advertising campaigns that grappled with a variety of messaging. This messaging literally climbed up Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, depending on which ladder the consumer of the product or service in question sat at. There were pieces of advertising that spoke price outright. Then there were ones that spoke convenience and economy; and others that spoke style and panache. And finally, at the top of the ladder sat brands that spoke the language of empowerment. In this piece, let me just view what I saw in the empowerment realm.

Going social

The Biba series with its hashtags #ChangeTheConversation, #ChangeTheQuestion and more, had consumers sit up and take notice amidst a clutter of advertising in the space that the brand swam in.

In 2017, brands took the empowerment theme out of the outer skin of the basics. Brands such as Biba worked in the space of being touchy. The Biba series with its hashtags #ChangeTheConversation, #ChangeTheQuestion and more, had consumers sit up and take notice amidst a clutter of advertising in the space that the brand swam in. This worked. After all, is this not the basic objective of all advertising? Stand out of the clutter, create conversations and get noticed. Biba did that well. And then we had Lloyd washing machines making for discomfort in every home, as the lady in question went around asking for the ‘unisex washing machine’ since the one in her home seemed to be a ‘ladies-only model’! This worked as well. It created for conversations. It created for discomfort. In the bargain, the brand that did it got remembered with a pleasant disposition by the woman and a rather discomfiting twinge by the man of the house. Nevermind, the point is simple. If you leave a woman with positivism, the brand has started to work on her psyche.

Big boy Reebok was not to be left behind. The brand did a kind of casting-coup as it got a readymade image of Kangana Ranaut fitted onto the attitude Reebok wished to talk about finally in India. The attitude it chose was one of a fighter — a woman in the fight mode. Why must women sit down and back down when confronted? Reebok took the empowerment of women theme further and moved it from the subtle to right in-the-face. The Girls Fight line as opposed to the Girls Don’t Fight line was put out there very efficiently in visual creative terms. The brand ended up saying Fight More. Be more. Be more human. Women’s empowerment is a glaring need in India. These three brands among others have noticed it. Each one has attempted different degrees of communication ability and possibility to put that message out there. To an extent, these are the early ones who have spotted what needs to and can be put out there.

What next?

The Lloyd ad is cheeky and discomfiting.

Now, the key question is what works. How much of it works? And when will this get boring as well? I do believe Biba worked. Biba today swims in the forefront, along with the likes of Manyavar and more. Biba’s every hashtag appealed to women of all ages. This is a series and not a one-off piece of advertising. To that extent, the series has built an image of Biba for women, among women. Biba did not spell out the product, even though every visual was Biba-rich. This works for the category that the brand operates in, both overtly as well as subliminally. Biba and its empowerment theme thoughts, if carried on, will live and stew in the minds of women. And that is exactly what brands want to do. The Lloyd ad is cheeky and discomfiting. Now, this works mid-way. The washing machine is typically used by women in India. Will its piece of advertising change that? I don’t think so. Will it make men uncomfortable? Yes, it will. Will it make them change their habit? I doubt it. To that extent, in terms of efficacy, in a category used by women but bought by men with their so-called ‘technical intervention’, Lloyd may have erred.

And then there is Reebok. It has seeded an attitude. If it pushes this attitude ahead, it will work with the young. But this needs to be a long-term stance the brand needs to take. One swallow does not make a summer. One ad will not make for the attitude to sink in. Reebok needs to invest deep and wide in this space of empowerment.

Looking ahead

So will we have more of these in 2018? I hope so. Brands need to think carefully when they attempt empowerment-oriented ads that desire social change. Firstly, you need to think what you are doing. Think who you are alienating as well. Think series and not a standalone. Think long-term and not short-term. Don’t just do it because everyone else is doing it; that is important. Don’t force-fit it into your brand and consumer DNA. Empowerment is a passion — this passion must be felt by you really before you attempt any of this. This passion must have the buy-in, CEO downwards. This passion must seep into a campaign that is not only advertising led, but must breathe in every retail store of yours.

The author is founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc