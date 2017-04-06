Emami Group expands edible oil footprint to north, west markets

Emami Group Director Manish Goenka said, in the second phase of roll out of the edible oil brand, regions like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand would be covered. (Youtube)

Emami Group expanded its edible oil ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty’ to the northern and western regions and is targeting to become a Rs 5,000 crore brand in the next 3-5 years. The edible oil brand -‘Emami Healthy & Tasty’ – is one of the leading brands in West Bengal currently enjoying 16 per cent market share, the company said in a release issued here. Emami Healthy & Tasty, manufactured and marketed by Emami Agrotech, the edible oil arm of Emami Group is entering Maharashtra, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha with its range of mustard, soybean, sunflower and rice bran oil.

“We are very excited to introduce our edible oil brand in the national market. Since its launch in West Bengal, the brand has become one of the fastest growing edible oil brands with a annual growth of around 50 per cent for the last three years.

“The brand enjoys 16 per cent market share in West Bengal currently and its Rice Bran oil variant enjoys category leadership with a 57 per cent market share in the state. The national launch is expected to triple the brand’s volume growth in a year’s time,” Emami Group Director Aditya V Agarwal said.

He said, the company has lined up aggressive marketing plans with a total advertising and marketing investment of around Rs 150-200 crore in the brand for it to become a Rs 5,000 crore brand in the next 3-5 years.

“We have roped in Amitabh Bachchan for promoting our brand ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty’ nationally, for a universal consumer connect,” he added.

Emami Healthy & Tasty is competitively priced in a price range from Rs 90 per litre to Rs 120 per litre across its variants.

Emami Group Director Manish Goenka said, in the second phase of roll out of the edible oil brand, regions like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand would be covered.

“At present we have two edible oil refining units in Haldia (West Bengal) and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and packaging units in Jaipur (Rajasthan) with more than 5,000 tonnes per day refining and packaging capacity.

“We plan to add new refining units in Jaipur and in West Coast of India to cater to the rising demand of western part of the country,” he added.

Emami Agrotech is witnessing a growth of 33 per cent, with a current turnover of over Rs 6,000 crore.