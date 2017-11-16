Emami eyes brand licensing alliances

Emami said it may explore possibilities to forge joint ventures and enter into strategic alliances in the sphere of brand licensing, among others, if good opportunities come up in the FMCG space. (Image: YouTube)

Emami said it may explore possibilities to forge joint ventures and enter into strategic alliances in the sphere of brand licensing, among others, if good opportunities come up in the FMCG space. “We are not in the business of selling our brands. Now, you have to look into what opportunities come…we may look into the opportunities of what kind of strategic alliance can be done. It may not be the sell,” Emami chief financial officer NH Bhansali replied when asked if the company is looking to sell any of its brands. The company, a personal care and healthcare major, might evaluate opportunities to strike joint venture deals and enter into strategic alliances for brand licensing, Bhansali said. He was talking to reporters after Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal formally inaugurated Emami’s third manufacturing facility in the state on Tuesday.

The plant, set up in the Kamrup district at an investment of more than `300 crore, is making both cosmetic and ayurvedic products. The firm owns brands such as BoroPlus, Navratna, Zandu Balm, Fair and Handsome, Kesh King and Mentho Plus Balm. On the company’s ayurvedic business, Bhansali said the future growth in this space would come from core brands and brand extensions. “In the ayurvedic business, our growth will come from core brands, it could also come from brand extensions.” “The brand extensions can take place in hair care, personal care and skin care, everywhere there are a lot of scopes,” Bhansali said.