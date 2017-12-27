  3. Elon Musk’s leadership lesson in just one Christmas tweet

Tesla's Elon Musk has unique leadership skills and he just showed a glimpse of it in his Christmas tweet, perhaps, a feature that made this South Africa-born American businessman to make a fortune for himself on the Earth; and to aim to reach the Mars.

Tesla’s Elon Musk has unique leadership skills and he just showed a glimpse of it in his Christmas tweet, perhaps, a feature that made this South Africa-born American businessman to make a fortune for himself on the Earth; and to aim to reach the Mars. The skill is customer relations. On the next day of Christmas, Elon Must posted a tweet thanking Tesla owners for believing him, while asking his followers suggestion on improving.

“Wanted again to send a note of deep gratitude to Tesla owners WW for taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail. So much blood, sweat & tears from the Tesla team went into creating cars that you’d truly love. I hope you do. How can we improve further?,” he asked on Twitter.

This led to series of tweets from his followers and fans, which later led to a revelation by Elon Musk. He said that Tesla will build a pickup truck soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y. “I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, Reuters reported in June. The electric vehicle maker first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a “master plan” to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sports utility vehicle.
Musk had said in April that the pickup truck would be unveiled within 18 to 24 months.

