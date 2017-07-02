Eight of top 10 most valued Indian companies lose Rs 48,434 crore in m-cap

The top-10 companies list saw TCS reclaiming the status of the country’s most valued firm surpassing RIL, which slipped to second spot in Wednesday’s trade.(Photo: Reuters)

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued Indian companies slumped by Rs 48,433.79 crore last week, with RIL taking the biggest knock. Barring TCS and ITC, rest eight companies, including HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI and HUL, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. RIL’s valuation plunged Rs 17,802.33 crore to Rs 4,48,797.36 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 entities. The m-cap of SBI dropped Rs 13,163.88 crore to Rs 2,36,172.90 crore and that of HDFC Bank slumped by Rs 5,919.13 crore to Rs 4,25,269.87 crore. HDFC’s valuation tumbled Rs 5,062.59 crore to Rs 2,57,467.35 crore and HUL declined by Rs 3,235.88 crore to Rs 2,34,108.48 crore. The m-cap of Infosys dipped Rs 1,768.64 crore to Rs 2,14,913.63 crore, while ONGC fell by Rs 898.33 crore to Rs 2,01,866.79 crore. Maruti Suzuki India also saw its valuation slip by Rs 583.01 crore to Rs 2,18,038.37 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of ITC soared Rs 15,791.6 crore to Rs 3,93,393 crore and TCS rose by Rs 729.06 crore to Rs 4,65,878.13 crore. The top-10 companies list saw TCS reclaiming the status of the country’s most valued firm surpassing RIL, which slipped to second spot in Wednesday’s trade. TCS and RIL are followed by HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC in the list. The m-cap figure changes daily with the stock price movement. In the last week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 216.60 points, or 0.69 per cent, while the broader Nifty lost 54.05 points, or 0.56 per cent.