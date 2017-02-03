Eicher Motors Q3 net profit up 62%

Riding high on a 38% growth in Royal Enfield sales during the quarter, Eicher Motors reported a 62% growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December. (PTI)

Riding high on a 38% growth in Royal Enfield sales during the quarter, Eicher Motors reported a 62% growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 399 crore as compared to R247 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The total income during the quarter under review grew 43% to R2,071 crore as compared to R1,452 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The EBIT margin increased to 29.5% in the quarter from 25.4% in the same quarter last fiscal. During the quarter, the company sold 1,73,838 units of Royal Enfield bikes as compared to 1,25,690 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal.