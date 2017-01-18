Edu-tech firm Byju’s buys Bengaluru based learning platform Vidyartha

The acquisition strengthens Byju’s efforts to create highly personalised learning experiences for the students using the application, said a release from the company without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Byju’s, one of the largest edu-tech companies in India, has announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Vidyartha, a data-driven platform offering customised learning guidance to students. The acquisition strengthens Byju’s efforts to create highly personalised learning experiences for the students using the application, said a release from the company without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Vidyartha, started as a career guidance platform for students, later started academic profiling of students by partnering with schools. Currently, it offers a full-fledged assessment platform that goes beyond the report card of a student and assesses their interests, personality traits, aptitudes and skills through its proprietary assessments, and uses this data to form a personalised learning plan (PLP) for them, with the goal of maximising their performance and scores.

Byju Raveendran, founder & CEO of Byju’s, said, “Vidyartha has been doing some great work in the learning guidance and career planning space for school students. They have created a unique learning guidance platform that guides students based on their learning paths. As India’s largest ed-tech company, we are constantly innovating to create highly personalized learning products and Vidyartha will supplement our efforts in doing so.”

Vidyartha co-founders Navin Balan and Priya Mohan said, “We could not have found a more complimentary fit. While Vidyartha focuses on deep profiling students, creating their personalised learning plan and highlighting their learning gaps, Byju’s addresses these gaps and completes the loop. Together, it is a complete & seamless solution for the students.”

Byju’s is the leader in offering better and effective learning programmes and has been continuously innovating in the better learning space for students across grades in India. This partnership will help the company to develop and create highly personalised learning experiences for students using the learning app, said the release.