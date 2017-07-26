Edtech startup Byju’s gets fresh funding from Tencent Holdings; amount not disclosed

Edtech start-up Byju’s has secured a fresh round of funding from Tencent Holdings, which the company said would be utilised for international expansion in English-speaking markets. (Website)

Edtech start-up Byju’s has secured a fresh round of funding from Tencent Holdings, which the company said would be utilised for international expansion in English-speaking markets. The firm refused to disclose the sum raised. Four months ago, Byju’s had raised about $30 million from Brussels-based family office Verlinvest at a reported valuation of more than $600 million. Byju’s has secured a funding of more than $200 million thus far, from investors around the globe. Divya Gokulnath, director at Byju’s, said, “Tencent will provide us strategic guidance in our international expansion. We have identified 3-4 potential acquisition targets in India and abroad to propel our growth. Currently we have products that cater to students from class 4-12. We are looking now at developing products for lower grades. We are looking at all options starting from acquihires to complete acquisition of the product companies.”

The company had raised about $75 million from Sequoia Capital and Belgian family office Sofina in March 2016. In September, Byju’s raised $50 million in a round led by Chan Zuckerberg initiative, becoming the first Asian investment for the personal fund set up by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. In December, the company raised another $15 million from World Bank arm International Finance Corp. Byju’s also raised an undisclosed amount in venture debt from InnoVen Capital. Besides, Lightspeed Venture Partners invested about $20 million in the firm earlier in 2016 in a secondary transaction which saw its initial backer Aarin Capital partially selling its stake.