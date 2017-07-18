Ecommerce giant Amazon India opens Noida customer service facility; set to generate hundreds of jobs

Amazon, the ecommerce giant on Tuesday announced the opening of its new customer service facility in Noida. (Reuters)

Amazon, the ecommerce giant on Tuesday announced the opening of its new customer service facility in Noida. Amazon in its statement said that the new customer service site will support Amazon’s India as well as global customers round the clock, with pre and post order customer service through various mediums like email, chat and phone.It also said that the sites will host teams that provide support to Amazon India’s operations in the form of training, workflow etc. Meanwhile, the Noida customer service centre is Amazon’s first such centre in North India and fifth in India. As per the report by PTI, the facility will also help in generating employment for hundreds of customer service personnel in the northern region. Prior to this, Amazon has two customer service facilities in Hyderabad, one each in Pune Coimbatore which opened in the year 2015.

Earlier, Raj Raghavan, the director of human resources, Asia Pacific Region, Amazon, in a statement said that both Coimbatore and Noida are fast-growing, vibrant cities with a great talent pool, infrastructure and growth potential. And thus the new facilities will augment our capabilities to serve customers better. Raghavan was quoted as saying, “…The new customer service sites facilities in Coimbatore and Noida will augment our capabilities to serve our customers better and enable Amazon to deliver consistently high levels of customer experience.”

As per the reports by Tech Circle, the US-based company, which started operations in India in June 2013, has already invested $2 billion here. In June 2015, founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos committed to spend another $3 billion in India, taking total investments in the country to $5 billion. Flipkart and Amazon are the closest rivals in India in the online marketplace segment.