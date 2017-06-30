East Coast Railway gears up safety precautions for monsoon, flood situations

Arrangements have been made to prevent stagnation of water on the track. In station yards, cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared to proper grades, said ECoR chief public relations officer J P Mishra. (PTI)

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken precautionary steps to protect the tracks during the monsoon to minimise the impact of heavy rains and ensure safe and smooth running of trains. ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh has directed the officials concerned to be on alert toward any incident caused by monsoon rain and flood situation near railway track for the safety of passengers and smooth train operations, an ECoR official said. Accordingly, the catch water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rain water. The waterways of bridges have also been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions.

Full Supply Level (FSL) in case of canals and Danger Level (DL) for bridges have been drawn with bright red band across each pier adjacent to the abutment so as to be clearly visible to the patrolmen, stationery watchmen and drivers. Arrangements have been made to prevent stagnation of water on the track. In station yards, cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared to proper grades, said ECoR chief public relations officer J P Mishra.

ECoR is in constant touch with the Meteorological Department for weather alerts and proper mobilisation is being done to meet any situation, while officers and staff are kept on alert for attending to monsoon emergencies, he said. ECoR Control Office, which works round the clock, is keeping close liaison with MeT Department and Disaster Management Cell and employees have been deputed at flood prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

Patrolling of Railway tracks has been arranged in the monsoon. They would protect the trains and passengers from any unusual occurrence. Stationary patrolmen and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Mobile patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections. Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional gang men will organise patrolling of track to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts or slips are likely to occur. Steps have been taken to stock sufficient quantities of monsoon reserve materials like boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations.