  3. E-wallets see best growth after demonetisation

E-wallets see best growth after demonetisation

In December, a month after demonetisation digital payment companies reported their best growth.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2017 5:30 AM
App downloads of payment apps also continued undeterred with Paytm clocking maximum downloads at 7.2 million.(Reuters) App downloads of payment apps also continued undeterred with Paytm clocking maximum downloads at 7.2 million.(Reuters)

In December, a month after demonetisation digital payment companies reported their best growth. Across Paytm, FreeCharge, SBI Buddy, MobiKwik; Paytm was the front-runner garnering 78% of the total time spent on the payment apps. FreeCharge and Mobikwik followed with users spending 14% and 5% of the total time on the apps, according to App Annie .

App downloads of payment apps also continued undeterred with Paytm clocking maximum downloads at 7.2 million.

SBI Buddy outperformed online focussed payment apps with 2.5 million app downloads in December.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top