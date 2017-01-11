E-wallets see best growth after demonetisation

App downloads of payment apps also continued undeterred with Paytm clocking maximum downloads at 7.2 million.(Reuters)

In December, a month after demonetisation digital payment companies reported their best growth. Across Paytm, FreeCharge, SBI Buddy, MobiKwik; Paytm was the front-runner garnering 78% of the total time spent on the payment apps. FreeCharge and Mobikwik followed with users spending 14% and 5% of the total time on the apps, according to App Annie .

SBI Buddy outperformed online focussed payment apps with 2.5 million app downloads in December.