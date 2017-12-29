E-commerce market places should have no-fake policy, says former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai

Pai was responding to a question as to what online market places like Flipkart and others need to do to address the selling of fake products on their platforms. (Reuters)

Top IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai today said e-commerce market places should have a no-fake policy to address sale of counterfeit and spurious products on their platforms. “The e-commerce market places need to have a no-fake policy to address problems relating to selling fake products on their platforms,” he told PTI here. Pai was responding to a question as to what online market places like Flipkart and others need to do to address the selling of fake products on their platforms. A few days ago, US lifestyle and footwear brand Skechers had filed cases against Flipkart and four sellers on its platform for allegedly selling its counterfeit products. The company has filed a petition in Delhi High Court. The market places should build a good review mechanism to keep check on quality of products being sold on their platforms, Pai said. He also said there were a significant amount of fake products in Chinese e-commerce market when Alibaba was growing, but the giant market place tightened the screws over a period of time. “The e-commerce market places need to put in place processes to ensure quality goods and monitor those sites selling fake products. They should also take down sites selling such fake products,” he said. Pai also said fake manufacturers and bogus sellers are using loopholes in Information Technology Act to their favour and making unaccounted money from the same.

Skechers, with the help of court-appointed local commissioners, had reportedly raided warehouses in Delhi and Ahmedabad to recover fake goods from sellers. In response to the controversy, a Filpkart spokesperson had said the company keeps a tab on the genuineness of products, however, the problem persists because of the large number of sellers currently associated with it. “Can we make e-commerce 100 per cent fake proof? No. It is not possible. It has not happened anywhere, will not happen in India, because of the large number of sellers, selling products on online platforms,” he said.