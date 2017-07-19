E-commerce major Flipkart to give 20 select customers behind-the-scene experience of its operations

Flipkart, which is locked in an intense battle in the Indian e-commerce market, has a registered customer base of over 100 million. (Reuters)

E-commerce major Flipkart will give 20 select customers a behind-the-scene experience of its operations to give them a feel of how online shopping works after an order has been placed. “Customers are our most important stakeholder… We want to thank customers for being a part of our fabulous journey by giving them an inside track on Flipkart and showing them how we go about fulfilling their wishes,” Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement. An internal jury at Flipkart will choose 20 such participants, based on their responses on why should they be given access to Flipkart offices.

The chosen customers will be given a tour of Flipkart’s offices, customer service centre and delivery hubs. They will also get an opportunity to interact with Flipkart’s leaders to understand the business and technology of e-commerce.

This will give customers a peek into the functioning of some of Flipkart’s teams such as technology, customer support and products. The Bengaluru-based firm has already had its top executives, including CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, meeting customers as part of the company’s 10-year celebrations. Flipkart, which is locked in an intense battle in the Indian e-commerce market, has a registered customer base of over 100 million.