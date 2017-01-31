E-commerce in India: From 180% in 2015, growth crashes to 12% in 2016 at $14.5 bn

The home grown players like Flipkart and Snapdeal have been unable to raise the much needed funds to drive their expansion plans while their key rival Amazon has already set aside billion for the India operations. (Reuters)

The Indian e-commerce industry which grew by 180% in 2015 crashed to a growth of a mere 12% last year due to a combination of internal and external factors. The sector will now have to clock a 45% CAGR to reach a size of $80 billion by 2020 from the current level of $14.5 billion, according a study by RedSeeer Consulting. Earlier, there were various estimates that the sector could touch $100 billion mark by 2020.

According to RedSeer, the biggest impact of this adverse market condition was faced by the established players like Flipkart and Snapdeal, whose growth remained flat, if not worsened.

Whereas, the new entrants like Amazon succeeded in altering the market share game and captured big portion of the aggressively-contested industry.

The home grown players like Flipkart and Snapdeal have been unable to raise the much needed funds to drive their expansion plans while their key rival Amazon has already set aside $5 billion for the India operations.

According to RedSeer, there was a significant percentage of GMV which was being driven by retailers and wholesalers buying goods and in-turn selling it to the end customers- with some e-tailers facing this issue more than others.

There were also internal challenges companies like Flipkart and Snapdeal faced in 2016 in terms of leadership, discounting the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) model in revenue generation. This also led to Snapdeal ceding its second position to Amazon.

Besides these internal factors, there was also the new regulations by the government which prohibited deep discounting and restricting the contribution of a single seller on these marketplaces to 25%. Further the government decision on demonetisation also impacted the industry, which had a high reliance on the cash on delivery channel.

On the current year, RedSeer CEO Anil Kumar said, “The Indian E-tailing players might have faced a lot of challenges in 2016, but fundamentally this sector is expected to grow 4x-5x times in the next 4 years. 2017 will be a hotly-contested year, and will differentiate the best from the rest, and also shape the Indian e-commerce industry for the many years to follow.”

However, there are expectations that 2017 will be a more positive year though this will depend on the ability of e-tailer to grow their customer base from the existing 15 plus

million monthly unique shoppers.

The largest contribution for the e-commerce players comes from the mobile and electronics categories but the future growth will depends on others like fashion and grocery.