E-commerce a big opportunity for Indian paper packaging segment

The rapid growth in the Indian e-commerce sector — pegged to touch USD 228 billion by the year 2030 — will help the country’s paper packaging segment to expand, industry executives today said. E-commerce for manufacturing companies is changing how businesses do business with other enterprises, including paper and pulp manufacturing units, they added. N R Agarwal Industries CMD R N Agarwal said global e- commerce players are looking at the Indian market to procure quality packaging paper and packaging solutions. There will be a strong growth in future as consumers need quality products, he added. Century Pulp & Paper CEO J P Narain said the packaging demand is growing at 9.5 per cent in recycle packaging board and around 15 per cent in virgin packaging board. He added that he expects e-commerce growth trends to continue which will also provide a fillip to the country’s paper packaging industry.

According to the industry body Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the paper packaging industry is expected to be about 9.8 million tonne per annum in size in 2017. The industry is expected to move at 18 per cent CAGR in the next 10 years with average price of more than USD 1000 per tonne, it added.