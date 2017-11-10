Dubai’s Landmark Group undertakes corp rejig

With big retail back in the reckoning following the double whammy of demonetisation and the GST, poaching top talents seems to be the in thing. (Representative Image: IE)

With big retail back in the reckoning following the double whammy of demonetisation and the GST, poaching top talents seems to be the in thing. Dubai-based Landmark Group on Thursday announced that group veteran Vasanth Kumar will relinquish his role as executive director of Max Fashion to take up the position of managing director of Lifestyle International from April 1, 2018. Former CEO of Pantaloons Shital Mehta will be filling up the void at Max Fashion and take up additional charge as the chief executive. Mehta has more than 23 years of experience, with the last 17 years being at the Aditya Birla Group where he was responsible for building and expanding leading menswear brands, ensuring strong back-end infrastructure and brand positioning. In the last four-and-a-half years, as Pantaloons CEO, he led the integration of the brand.

Kabir Lumba, currently heading Lifestyle International as managing director, will be taking up a new role as the director, Landmark Group, in the Middle East, based out of Dubai. Lumba will assume this role on May 1, 2018. He has led the Lifestyle and Home Centre business for the past 14 years. Vinod Menon, group chief financial officer, who has recently been inducted into the board as a director, Lifestyle International, will lead corporate affairs and business support functions. Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group is an international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate and operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa and India. In 1999, Landmark Group entered India and launched several retail concepts such as Lifestyle, Home Centre, Splash, Bossini, Max, Spar Hypermarkets, Fun City, Citymax and Krispy Kreme.