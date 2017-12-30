Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital kiosk to help cabbies

It also avails them access to efficient and speedy services through using smart technologies that nurture an advanced and interactive business environment. (Screenshot)

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a digital kiosk intended to facilitate the processing of transactions and services offered to taxi drivers in the country. It also avails them access to efficient and speedy services through using smart technologies that nurture an advanced and interactive business environment, the report said on Friday. “The digital kiosk is operated through a smart app on smartphones. It enables the taxi driver to apply for leave, salary certificate, insurance details, test results, and Dubai map in addition to reporting a traffic accident and other applications related to travel or driving licence,” said Ammar Al Buraiki, Director of Resources and Support, DTC. The applications can be retrieved from the digital kiosk in the head office of the DTC. The app has an early distress call feature linking the cab driver with the Control Centre during emergencies and crises, and enabling the positioning of the vehicle in order to deliver the required assistance,” Al Buraiki said.

He further said that the launch of the digital kiosk “is part of the efforts in support of the Smart City initiative of our government to rank Dubai as the smartest and happiest city worldwide”.