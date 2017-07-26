DSK to launch Hungarian bike Keeway in India

After Benelli and Hyosung superbikes, DSK Motowheels is all set to add a third brand in India with the launch of the Keeway brand of motorcycles. (Website)

After Benelli and Hyosung superbikes, DSK Motowheels is all set to add a third brand in India with the launch of the Keeway brand of motorcycles. Shirish Kulkarni, chairman, DSK Motowheels, said they have started talks with Qianjiang (QJ) Group of China which now owns this Hungarian Keeway brand. Keeway became part of the QianJiang Motor Company of China group through an acquisition. The Keeway products have come to India for homologation which should be completed in six months and launched thereafter in a couple of months, he said. Qianjiang Group of China also owns the Benelli brand. The Hungarian Keeway brand of scooters and motorcycles is also part of their portfolio. DSK already has a tie-up with the QJ Group for Benelli and will now add Keeway to the portfolio. However, the Keeway brand will not be sold through the Benelli network, Kulkarni said. DSK also has a tie-up with the South Korean Hyosung but this operation has been struggling for want of more products and some major changes at the South Korean company at home. Kulkarni said that the Hyousung dealerships will be used to sell the Keeway brands.

DSK used to have 40 odd dealers at its peak and is now down to 25. He expects a new Hyosung bike to come soon to add to the product range. DSK Motowheels has set up a manufacturing facility in Pune at Talegaon to assemble bikes where investments will be to the tune of Rs 100 crore with capacity to make 10,000 bikes. Though Hyosung did not take off as expected but Benelli bikes have done well and the facilities will be useful to meet Benelli’s growth, Kulkarni said. DSK Motowheels launched the DSK Benelli 302R in Pune on Tuesday with a price tag of Rs 3.48 lakh. Last year DSK sold around 4,000 Benelli bikes and expects to reach 6,000 units this year with the launch of the 300cc 302R. India is now the third largest market for Benelli after China and Thailand, Kulkarni said. “There is a lot of action in the 200cc to the 600 cc segment in India and we will focus on this space,” he said. Benelli dealerships are expected to grow from 26 to 40 by the end of this year.