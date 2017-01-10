Drivers of Digital Summit 2017 to discuss the opportunities and challenges of digital media

The venue of the summit will be Shangrila hotel, New Delhi. (Source: IE)

In the era of digitalisation, it is necessary to adopt and enhance digital media but not everyone is able to do so. Therefore, the business and market solution Inkspells will organise Drivers of Digital Summit 2017 (DOD Summit) to discuss the opportunities and challenges in adoption and enhancement of digital media on January 19. The venue of the summit will be Shangrila hotel, New Delhi.

The summit has been conceptualized with the idea of getting the various stakeholders of the Digital Industry under one roof and ‘Emerging Enterprise Technologies’ will be the theme of this year’s conference with the discussion topics like FinTech, Cross Channel Marketing, MarTech, Programmatic, Mobile Marketing, IoT and Big Data & Analytics.

The conference aims to provide an opportunity between intellectuals and audiences that’s why eminents like Dr. AK Manocha, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, Apurva Chamaria V-P and Head – Corporate Marketing of HCL, Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com and Amit Sharma of Max Life Insuarance will address the gathering.

DOD Summit is an initiative to provide a platform to the organisations in the country that stand true to the name: ‘Drivers of Digital’. It has also been designed to act as a forum where entities which have revolutionised the ways things work through their pioneering solutions and services meet and discuss what it takes to be a driver of digital in India.

Awita Badonia, Boniface Noronha, Deepti Karthik, Gagan Singla, Gulshan Verma, Jürgen Hase will also speak during the conference and diffrence firm working in the field of digital media will also participate in the event.

Inkspell Solutions is a business intelligence and enterprise appraisal institution and holds expertise in the areas of large-scale conferences and summits; roundtable meetings, seminars, and discussions; employee engagement and motivation activities; MICE events: mall activations, offsite trips, innovative OOH media programs; corporate branding and media buying; research reports and whitepapers.