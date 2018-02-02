  3. Dr Reddy’s launches generic Tetrabenazine tablets in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched in the US market generic Tetrabenazine tablets used for treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease.

By: | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 4:20 PM
Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today said it has launched in the US market generic Tetrabenazine tablets used for treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntington’s disease. The company’s Tetrabenazine tablets have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE. They are a generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S A R L’s Xenazine tablets, it added. According to IMS Health data, Xenazine brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 322 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2017, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said.

The company’s Tetrabenazine tablets are available in strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg, it added. Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were today trading at Rs 2,154.95 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from the previous close.

