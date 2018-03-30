  3. Dr Reddy’s hires former Teva honcho Erez Israeli as COO

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a change in its senior leadership team. Following a 15-year career with the company, Abhijit Mukherjee, chief operating officer, will retire on March 31, 2018. Mukherjee will be succeeded by Erez Israeli, former president & CEO of Enzymotec.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: March 30, 2018 4:58 AM
He will report to Dr Reddy's co-chairman & CEO, GV Prasad.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a change in its senior leadership team. Following a 15-year career with the company, Abhijit Mukherjee, chief operating officer, will retire on March 31, 2018. Mukherjee will be succeeded by Erez Israeli, former president & CEO of Enzymotec. Israeli will join Dr Reddy’s on April 2, 2018, as chief operating officer (COO) and global head of Generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad. He will report to Dr Reddy’s co-chairman & CEO, GV Prasad. In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of companies he worked for. Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he held several positions of responsibility . Speaking about the transition, GV Prasad said, “His knowledge and experience from leading pharmaceutical businesses of scale will be valuable for our future growth,” he said in a statement.

