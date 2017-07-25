Eye on younger generation, Doordarshan plans to replace iconic logo, invites entries

Issuing an invitation, Doordarshan asked for entries from the public, seeking a logo design to improve the look and feel of a national network. (Twitter)

State owned broadcaster Doordarshan is reportedly planning to change its iconic logo in order to cater to an audience that is increasingly younger. The channel is trying something new to create something youthful in a bid to tap the “children of liberalisation”, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Issuing an invitation, Doordarshan asked for entries from the public, seeking a logo design to improve the look and feel of the national network. “Much of the population today is under 30 years of age. These are the children of liberalization who have not grown up with Doordarshan. They don’t share the same nostalgia factor which the earlier generation did,” Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer at public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, was quoted as saying by HT. “We have to connect with the youth of India and make brand Doordarshan relevant to them. The logo has to reflect that,” Vempati added. The current Doordarshan logo is in use since 1959.

“The new logo, while recalling the strong nostalgia associated with the DD brand, should reflect the aspirations of new India,” it said. The move is aimed to revive Doordarshan network’s viewership and finances. The state-owned network operates 23 channels across the country. The broadcaster is in the process of revamping its network since the appointment of its new CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati. “Utmost priority is to modernise Prasar Bharati. It has to become 21st-century media organisation,” Vempati told ANI. “There is a lot of work which DD & All India Radio have to do in terms of presentation, content & engagement,” Shekhar added.