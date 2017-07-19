Domestic air passenger traffic rises 20 pct in June

On a sequential basis, total domestic air passenger traffic rose by 17.36 per cent to 1.01 crore in May. (Reuters)

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 19.98 per cent in June to 95.68 lakh from 79.75 lakh reported in June last year, official data showed on Wednesday. On a sequential basis, total domestic air passenger traffic rose by 17.36 per cent to 1.01 crore in May. According to the data furnished by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passenger traffic during the January-June period grew by 18.03 per cent. “Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2017 were 561.55 lakh as against 475.79 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, a growth of 18.03 per cent,” the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

Further, the data pointed out that low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) in June at 94.5 per cent. PLF is a measure of capacity utilisation of the airline. SpiceJet was followed by budget passenger carriers AirAsia India at 89.6 per cent, GoAir at 86.4 per cent and IndiGo at 87.8 per cent.

“The passenger load factor in June 2017 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season,” the monthly report said. Besides, the data showed that IndiGo led the industry with 86.1 per cent punctuality rate at four major airports of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It was followed by Vistara (80.8), SpiceJet (79.8) and GoAir (75.9).

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for July 2017 stood at 1.68 per cent. In addition, a total of 631 passenger related complaints was received last month. “The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of June has been around 0.66,” the aviation regulator said.

The data revealed that IndiGo led the industry with the highest market share of 40 per cent followed by Jet Airways (15.2), SpiceJet (13.3), Air India (13.1) and GoAir (8.4). The market share of AirAsia India stood at 3.7 per cent whereas full-service passenger carrier Vistara’s market share stood at 3.6 per cent, followed by JetLite (2.3) and Trujet (0.4).