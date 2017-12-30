DLF announces appointment of Saurabh Chawla as Group CFO

Prior to joining DLF, Chawla worked with Global Capital Management Group, First Capital, GE Capital, Intellistudent Services Private Limited and Moser Baer India Ltd. (PTI)

Real estate major DLF Ltd announced the appointment of Saurabh Chawla as the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment follows the elevation of former Group CFO Ashok Kumar Tyagi as the whole-time director of the company. The appointment of Chawla was facilitated by the Board of Directors in their meeting on Friday, on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration and the Audit Committees. An alumnus of the University of Delhi and Pace University, New York, 53-year old Chawla joined DLF Ltd in April 2006 and has work experience of over 20 years in the field of corporate finance. Prior to joining DLF, Chawla worked with Global Capital Management Group, First Capital, GE Capital, Intellistudent Services Private Limited and Moser Baer India Ltd.

He currently spearheads the Investor Relations function at the Group level, and is also responsible for Private Equity, M&A transactions and Capital Market transactions (debt or equity) within the DLF Group.