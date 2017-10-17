Diwali 2017 offers: From Amazon to Flipkart; the best deals to get and where

Almost every leading online shopping portal has rolled out its festive sale offers and to sum it all up for the shoppers – its raining discounts! (Reuters)

As the festival of Diwali is just around the corner, its a win-win opportunity for all online retailers of the country. Almost every leading online shopping portal has rolled out its festive sale offers and to sum it all up for the shoppers – its raining discounts! This is the time of the year when consumers spend a huge amount on buying gifts and restocking their house with new products. All big and small online retailers have decorated their inventories in such a way that it would be almost impossible for you to get away without buying them. Not just heavy discounts, buyers can also get no-cost EMI facility and additional discounts on credit and debit card purchases. Leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and others have rolled out some amazing deals which one could hardly look away from. Here are some fascinating deals which you surely need to have a look at!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Online retailer Amazon is giving away Apple iPhones on discounts of as high as 50 per cent. The e-commerce giant is offering iPhone 7 at a price of Rs 37,999. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users can get up to 40 per cent off on various smartphones, up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops and up to 80 per cent off on mobile accessories and more. Also, there are no cost EMI offers available on more than 30,000 products including several exchange offers.

Big Diwali sale on Flipkart

Another big e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering 15.6-inch laptops at an attractive price of Rs 59,990 and it even comes with an exchange offer. The website is also offering massive discounts on various electronic items like Apple iPhone 8 at Rs 59,999 as compared to the earlier Rs 64,000. Even JBL Tune portable speakers are available on the website at Rs 1,699 as against an earlier price of Rs 4,990.

The website is also offering washing machines at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and is giving away a massive discount of up to 80 per cent on fashion products.

Unbox campaign at Snapdeal

With its all new ‘Unbox Diwali Sale’ campaign, Snapdeal will give away some amazing deals to its customers till the end of Monday with 15 per cent cashback available to Citibank credit card users and HSBC credit and debit card users are allowed up to 10 per cent discount.

Super Shopclues sale

Another e-commerce platform Shopclues.com is giving away men’s denims at a discount of up to 78 per cent and casuals and sarees for women for as much as 80 per cent discount. Not just providing lofty deals in kitchen and toiletries items, the website also offers some amazing range of gift showpieces like brass gramophones and items like LED watches at amazing prices.