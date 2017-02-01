dittoTV partners with Idea for Entertainment app Idea Movie Club

Idea Movie Club is a free video streaming app offering access to music videos, movies and Hollywood, Bollywood and regional TV shows in more than 10 languages. (PTI)

Zee Digital Convergence’s live TV platform, dittoTV today said it has partnered with Idea Cellular for its flagship entertainment app Idea Movie Club to offer telecom operator’s subscribers access to a bouquet of over 90 live TV channels. “Through the partnership, Idea Cellular, the country’s third largest telecom operator, offers its subscribers a subscription of dittoTV bundled with its data recharges and Movie Club packs,” it said in a statement.

Idea Movie Club is a free video streaming app offering access to music videos, movies and Hollywood, Bollywood and regional TV shows in more than 10 languages. The live TV channels offered by the app can be accessed via ditto TV, which is featured as a separate tab in the app, it said.

“With dittoTV, our aim is to bring Live TV within the reach of every Indian and help them access a rich portfolio of content across genres and languages. With this collaboration, Idea customers can watch their favorite TV shows live anytime, anywhere, on any internet enabled device, along with all the other video and movies content offered by the Idea Movie Club app,” dittoTV business head Archana Anand said.