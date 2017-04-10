Dilip Buildcon bags two road projects worth Rs 580.5 crore in Maharashtra

The first project includes two laning roads of Kalamb to Wadki, while the second project is two laning of roads to Majalgaon to Kaij. The time span for the completion of the project is 30 months.

Highway construction company Dilip Buildcon on Monday informed the bourses that it has received two Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) road projects in the state of Maharashtra worth Rs 580.5 crore.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that the company has received Letter of Award from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), Government of India for two EPC road projects in the state of Maharashtra,” Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

Last month, the company also had bagged three road projects worth Rs 3,269 crore in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the news, the shares of the company were trading over 1 per cent up at Rs 361.30 at 9.30 am. Sensex was trading 31.35 points up at 29,737.96 during the same time.