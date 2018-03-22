Digital transaction idea not a success, says Kerala FM TM Thomas Isaac

To a question, he said the tax department would be restructured by strengthening the Enforcement Intelligence Wing.

The digital transaction idea mooted by the Centre after demonetisation of notes was not a success and more currency was in circulation now than previously, Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here. Though growth was registered in digital transaction in the early days of post demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, it came down later, Isaac told the assembly during question hour. The note ban has adversely affected the unorganised and construction sectors. About two lakh small-scale industries were shut and nearly 10 lakh people rendered jobless all over the country due to demonetisation, he said. To a question, he said the tax department would be restructured by strengthening the Enforcement Intelligence Wing.

The state has not been able to achieve the expected growth of revenue from GST, he said. With the merger of SBT with SBI, the opportunities of getting loan has come down, he said, adding, that was why the the state was planning to set up a ‘Kerala Bank.’