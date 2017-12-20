Dial 1963 to report unsolicited international calls, says government

Giving details of cases reported in the last four years, Andhra Pradesh had a maximum of 11 illegal exchanges in 2016- 17 and nil in 2017-18. (IE)

The next time you get an unsolicited call on your mobile phone displaying an international calling code, dial 1963 to report it, the government said today.

“A toll-free number — 1800110420 or 1963 — has been opened by all the telecom services providers (TSPs) for the purpose of reporting by customers which further helps in unearthing of illegal telephone exchanges,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaran Ahir said in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that an SMS from telecom operators saying that “while receiving international calls, if local or STD or no number is displayed on your phone, please inform on toll-free number” is sent to customers periodically.

India’s calling code is +91.

Ahir said there have been some instances of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) exchanges being used for criminal activities with the authorities unearthing the maximum of six such exchanges in eastern Uttar Pradesh this year.

He said that several meetings with law enforcement agencies to build cooperation and carry joint operations to unearth such facilities have been taken.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of six in 2017-18, followed by Maharashtra and Kerala having two each and one in Odhisa.

Three such exchanges were unearthed in the national capital last year.