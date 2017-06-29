DHL Express expands gateway facility in Delhi; to invest Rs 100 crore

The company already has a gateway in Delhi but it is short of required processing capacity as there is higher demand. (Reuters)

Global logistics provider DHL Express today expanded its gateway facility in the Capital to handle 10 million shipments per annum and double exports from India. The company has committed of over Rs 100 crore for the facility that will handle 60 per cent more imports and is by far the largest capacity for the company in India. The expansion is aimed at clearing shipments at a faster pace from North and East India to global markets. “In terms of this gateway, going forward, we have a commitment of about Rs 100 crore including capex and operational expenses for the facility,” DHL Express Senior VP and Country Manager RS Subramanian told PTI. The company, which claims a dominant 53 per cent market share in the International express segment, said that with the new gateway, export clearance capacity will increase by 100 per cent and imports by 60 per cent. When asked about investments, DHL Express Asia Pacific CEO Ken Lee said the global CEO has made a commitment of 250 million euros to India by 2020 across business units, which shows there is a significant focus on infrastructure. The company already has a gateway in Delhi but it is short of required processing capacity as there is higher demand. Currently, the Delhi gateway connects North India, East India and parts of West India to almost all countries in the world. “We are present in more countries than Coke and Pepsi are present and that’s the kind of network we run,” Subramanian said.