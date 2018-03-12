DGCA asks IndiGo, GoAir to ground 11 A-320 Neos with faulty Pratt engines

The DGCA statement directed that A320 neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have to be grounded. (Image: Reuters)

Following the incident of engine failure during flight, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered IndiGo and GoAir to ground eleven A-320 Neos with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, PTI reported. Out of these eleven planes, 8 are operated by IndiGo and 3 by GoAir, respectively. The latest decision by aviation regulator comes in wake of an emergency landing at Ahmedabad by an IndiGo Airbus A-320 new engine option (Neo) aircraft just minutes after taking off due to an engine failure on Monday. All the 186 passengers seated were reported to be safe. The DGCA statement directed that A320 neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have to be grounded with an immediate effect. DGCA will also review the entire situation and keep a track when European regulator EASA and P&W reply, PTI report said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Prabhu took charge as the Civil Aviation Minister on Monday. Soon after taking charge of his ministry, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu met with senior officials of the ministry, DGCA, AAI, Air India and Pawan Hans, and others. Suresh Prabhu is holding over an additional charge as Civil Aviation Minister after TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigned from the ministership previous week. Suresh Prabhu is holding the charge at a time when government is finalising modalities for carrying out divestment of Air India.

On March 8, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey had said that the government is speeding up the divestment plan of Air India and likely to invite Expressions of Interest (EoI) from the interested candidates in the coming two weeks. The government is also making efforts to invite initial bids for Air India’s subsidiaries and Pawan Hans, he had added. It was in June last year that the Union Cabinet issued an in-principle approval for carrying out divestment of the debt-struck Air Indian making way for its privatisation. The government is planning to complete the strategic divestment of the national carrier Air India by first half of this year.