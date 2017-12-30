Despite orders, e-commerce sites not disclosing MRP: Survey

Soon, e-commerce companies will have to take a call to speed up enforcement and demand that the product cannot be listed or sold unless it has MRP.

Most sellers on the e-commerce sites have failed to comply with an oder of the Department of Consumer Affairs to disclose the MRPs of their products on their portals, according to a survey. Though the Department of Consumer Affairs gave six months for the e-commerce sites to comply, most of them still aren’t ready with MRP disclosure on 100 per cent of the products, as per the survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles. “Feedback from users suggested that only 10 to 12 per cent of the products on e-commerce site are now showing MRP as they are being stocked by the e-commerce sites themselves,” a LocalCircles statement said. Earlier this year, the Department of Consumer Affairs amended the Packaged Commodity Rules 2011 and issued a notification, under which sellers on all e-commerce sites will have to disclose the actual MRP of the product January 1 onwards.

Soon, e-commerce companies will have to take a call to speed up enforcement and demand that the product cannot be listed or sold unless it has MRP.