Despite demonetisation, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor clock record sales in FY-16

Notwithstanding the adverse impact of demonetisation, which pulled down vehicle sales in November and December, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, the country’s top car makers, registered record sales for the fiscal ended March 31. Maruti Suzuki registered a 10.7% growth in volumes to 1,444,541 units in 2016-17. The double digit growth was led by the healthy demand for its premium offerings, especially the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the Baleno premium hatchback. In March, the car maker’s volumes increased 7% y-o-y to 127,999 units compared to 118,895 units in the corresponding period. During FY17, the company’s volumes in the utility vehicle segment increased 107.3%, and the same in the compact segment increased 7.9%. The volumes in the mini segment — Alto and Wagon R — though continued to decline, at 4.4%, during the fiscal.

“Alto, DZire, Wagon R and Swift continue to remain the top sellers in the Indian market. NEXA has brought in new customers by redefining the car purchase and ownership experience. We continue to see healthy orders for Brezza, Baleno and Ignis and our effort is to improve their availability to minimise wait time for customers,” said R S Kalsi, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

Hyundai Motor India reported a 5.2% increase in sales, from 484,324 units in the previous fiscal to 509,707 units in FY17. Domestic sales were up 8.63% at 44,757 units during March, as against 41,201 units in the year-ago period, the company said. French car maker Renault and Tata Motors also registered double digit growth in FY17 on the back of new offerings. Renault’s volumes during the fiscal increased 88.4% to 135,123 units as a result of huge demand for its compact car Kwid.

The volumes in March though declined 1.89% y-o-y to 12,188 units. On the other hand, Tata Motors, riding high on the increasing demand for Tiago, saw its volumes in the passenger vehicle segment increase by a whopping 22% y-o-y to 153,151 units during the fiscal. In March, the company’s volumes increased 84% y-o-y to 15,433 units. “The sales for March have been encouraging with a robust growth of 84% owing to the continued demand for Tiago and Hexa. The launch of the Hexa, Tiago AMT and Tigor have set new benchmarks in their respective segments, signifying Tata Motors as one of the fastest growing manufacturers in India,” said Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

American car maker Ford’s volumes in March increased 15% y-o-y to 8,700 units in the domestic market. In the motorcycle segment, premium motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield registered an increase in volumes by 31% y-o-y to 651,107 units during the fiscal. In March, the volumes increased 31% y-o-y to 58,549 units. Commercial vehicle sales were affected by the Supreme Court order to ban the sale and registration of BS III vehicles across the country. Tata Motors volumes in the medium and heavy truck segment declined 5% y-o-y to 17,648 in March while the same for small and light commercial vehicles decreased 8% y-o-y to 18,228 units.