Demonetisation drive hit 2-wheeler volumes the most as rural demand plunged

Royal Enfield (unlisted) reported 57k units,+42% y-o-y (Nomura: 50k).

Two-wheeler (2W) volumes were impacted the most in December, largely due to the liquidity crunch affecting rural demand. Industry volumes are down 20% (based on companies that have reported so far) as compared to our estimate of 12% drop. Also, most OEMs refrained from pushing inventory and, thus, the wholesales drop largely mirrors the retail sentiment, in our view.

Passenger vehicle (PV) industry volumes were lower by only 3% y-o-y, better than our estimate of 11% drop. While Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL IN, Buy) decline of 4% was largely in line, M&M (MM IN, Buy) and other unlisted players reported better-than-expected volumes.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment too, industry volumes reported only 12% y-o-y decline as compared to our estimate of 30% drop. Higher dispatches were also driven by price hikes of 1-3% from 1 January 2017 by most OEMs, in our view. YTDFY17 industry volumes are down 2% y-o-y and we are factoring in 1% growth in FY17, implying 7% increase in Q4 led by pre-buying. Tractor volumes were also healthy with 9% y-o-y growth for MM (Nomura estimate: flat y-o-y) and 16% growth in Escorts (ESC IN, Not rated).

Overall, we expect upside risks to our volume estimates for MSIL (implied 4QFY17F of -11.6% y-y) given strong momentum and limited impact of demonetisation.

PV industry volumes likely to be down ~3% y-o-y

MSIL reported 1% drop in overall volumes (117.9k units) while domestic volumes were down 4.4% at 106k units. Our channel checks indicate retails were largely flat y-y, which is a positive. MM UVs surprised positively with 8% decline (Nomura estimate: -30%). Other unlisted players also reported better-than-anticipated volumes with Hyundai/Toyota/Renault at -4%/22%/9% respectively.

MHCV industry likely to be down 12% y-o-y

Key players like Ashok Leyland (AL IN, Neutral) and Tata Motors (TTMT IN, Buy) reported 10% y-o-y decline in MHCV volumes. Strong demand from bus and construction truck segment supported volumes for TTMT. VECV reported a sharp 26% y-o-y drop in MHCV volume.

Two-wheeler industry volumes to be down ~20% y-o-y

Based on companies that have reported so far (except HMSI), industry volumes were down 20% y-o-y. Royal Enfield (unlisted) reported 57k units,+42% y-o-y (Nomura: 50k). Management indicated loss of 2 days. BJAUT disappointed with an 11% drop in domestic 2Ws, despite launch of V12. Exports continued to be impacted (-27%) by adverse currency impact in Nigeria/ Egypt and higher duties in Sri Lanka. HMCL disappointed with 34% drop in volumes (Nomura: -30%). TVS’ (TVSL IN, Not rated) overall volumes at 184.9k (-8.5% y-y) was also below our estimate of 200k.

—Nomura