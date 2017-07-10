Demand to abolish GST on Textiles; strike on for 5th day

Meanwhile some office bearers of the Association left for Chennai to represent their plea to the Chief Minister. (Repreentative Image/Reuters)

Around 5,000 textile producing units and retail shops and more than 20,000 powerlooms in the district remained closed for the fifth consecutive day, demanding abolition of GST on textile goods. The protestors, under the aegis of Erode Cloth Merchants Association, formed a Human chain in a main street here where hundreds of textile shops are located. Meanwhile some office bearers of the Association left for Chennai to represent their plea to the Chief Minister.

The traders claimed they had incurred a loss of Rs 150 crore due to the stir and that there were huge stocks of unsold textiles in their shops, godowns and factories. However all 150 Textile shops inside the Mohammed Abdul Gani Market here functioned as usual.