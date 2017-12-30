Demand falls: Dip in temperature, higher coal output drive down spot electricity prices

Ease in power demand with the onset of winter and improved coal inventories at power plants have pulled down spot electricity prices traded at power exchanges. (Reuters)

Ease in power demand with the onset of winter and improved coal inventories at power plants have pulled down spot electricity prices traded at power exchanges. Average monthly spot power price in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has gradually come down from Rs 4.1/unit consecutively recorded in September and October to Rs 3.6/unit in November and finally to Rs 3/unit registered till December 30. Analysts at India Ratings and Research has attributed the dip in spot power trading to the onset of the change in season, which has lowered the demand for power. Electricity generated from thermal sources across the country in November was 84,000 million units (MU), a monthly fall of 4.3%. Plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants in November was 59.5%, the lowest in 2017. Amid muted electricity generation, thermal power plants were sufficiently equipped with fuel on the back of rising coal production at Coal India (CIL) mines. The company produced 51 million tonne (MT) of coal in November, up from 39 MT in September. Coal inventory levels at power plants have also improved to 12.9 MT on December 27, much higher than 7.9 MT recorded on October 31. The slack in spot electricity demand can also be reflected by the fact that parties have been trying to sell more power instead of buying at IEX. Till December 30, traders have bid to sell 208.3 MU of power on a daily average basis, while there were buyers for only 123 MU. Spot prices of electricity at IEX had skyrocketed in September-October due to a surge in demand from state-owned discoms. For a peak-demand 8 pm slot, for instance, deals were clinched at a stratospheric Rs 9.38/unit in September. This happened because requirement of thermal-based power has suddenly gone up in September-October leading to coal stocks at power plants reaching ‘critical’ levels. The sudden rise in demand for coal power was attributed to 4,000 MW capacity of wind, nuclear and hydro plants not being able to generate electricity because of climatic reasons and maintenance activities. Power plants not building up stocks during April-August was also partially responsible for the fuel crisis.