Delhi’ites to get smart electricity meter, says Discom

Power discom TPDDL is working on “the largest” smart metering project in the country, which will enable improved operational efficiency and benefit its consumers in Delhi, company CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said today. Under the first phase of the project, 2.5 lakh smart meters will be installed in north and northwest Delhi covered by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) by the end of 2018, he said. “The communication canopy infrastructure will be in place by the end of December this year and the smart meters will be available from February-March next year whose installation will be completed by 2018-end,” he said at a press conference. The first phase of the project will cost around Rs 100 crore and the entire project of installing about 18 lakh smart meters will be completed in the next 7-8 years with a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, Sinha said.

Smart meters are electronic devices that establish two way communication between the consumer and the power utility by sending power consumption details at hourly or less intervals. “It is the largest project in the country that will have several benefits for the consumers like informing them about their power consumption pattern. It will also contain things like meter tampering and power theft and ensure better service,” Sinha said.

The company will bear the whole cost of the smart meters. Ellie Doyle, the executive vice president of Landis+Gyr which is supplying smart meters and other communication infrastructure equipment for the project, dubbed smart metering as a “game changer”. “Its benefits for the consumers are proven in all types of economies in the world,” she said.