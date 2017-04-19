Delhi metro to use solar power from Madhya Pradesh at only Rs 2.97 per unit

Delhi Metro will use solar power from Madhya Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

In a major development, the Delhi metro is going to run on solar power now. The news was confirmed by Piyush Goyal, the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy and Mines in Government of India on Tuesday morning. Goyal posted an image on his Twitter handle and said he is proud that Delhi metro will utilise solar power from Madhya Pradesh at only Rs 2.97 per unit. “Enjoyed the convenience of Delhi metro yesterday. Proud that it will utilise solar power from Madhya Pradesh starting at only Rs 2.97/unit,” his tweet read.

Enjoyed the convenience of Delhi metro yesterday. Proud that it will utilise solar power from Madhya Pradesh starting at only Rs 2.97/unit. pic.twitter.com/OMSAgz8mJ5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2017

The current government is taking aggressive steps to reduce India’s dependability on non-renewable resources and while speaking at an event Piyush Goyal had recently said that he is, “Delighted that we have moved from a situation of no coal to more coal and now we are targeting better coal.” He shared another tweet on his account that read as, “We are working tirelessly towards lighting up every corner of India & reaching poorest of the poor. Padhega India, toh Badhega India!”

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the construction of 550 flats for public in New Delhi’s Janakpuri and Okhla area as part of its housing scheme. The news was confirmed by Hindustan Times which quoted a senior DMRC official who confirmed that two plots near Okhla and Janakpuri (west) metro stations have been identified. The cost of 2 BHK flats is estimated to be around Rs 60 lakh and for the 3 BHK flat it will be around Rs 1.20 crore.