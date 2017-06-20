Delhi Metro to install 400 unattended POS terminals

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh launched the first such facility at the Lal Quila station of Violet Line here today. In the next phase, it will be rolled out at the Kashmere Gate station, metro said. (PTI)

The Delhi Metro will install around 400 unattended POS (point of sales) terminals across its network this year, aiming to enable commuters to recharge smart cards or buy tokens by swiping debit or credit cards. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh launched the first such facility at the Lal Quila station of Violet Line here today. In the next phase, it will be rolled out at the Kashmere Gate station, metro said. “By the end of this year, approximately 400 ticket vending machines and recharge card terminals will be equipped with this facility at all the stations of the entire DMRC network, which will go up by another 500 next year,” a metro statement said. Using the facility, commuters will be able to use the unattended POS terminals at the machines or recharge terminals by using PIN authentication through their debit or credit cards. These POS-equipped TVMs are also equipped with CCTVs to ensure safety of the commuters, metro said. “The commuters can select their destination station by touching the desired station on the digital touch screen, after which the machine will show the fare of the journey. Subsequently, the option of paying through card facility will come,” DMRC added.