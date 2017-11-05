Delhi Metro: Mundka-Bahadurgarh rail line trials from December

Currently, the Yellow Line connects Gurgaon’s HUDA city centre to north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. (PTI)

Trial runs on Delhi Metro’s Mundka -Bahadurgarh stretch is set to begin in December, setting the stage for the mass rapid transit’s third foray into Haryana. The commissioning of the 11-km-long line from west Delhi will make Ballabgarh the third Haryana township in the metro’s fold, after Gurgaon and Faridabad. The corridor, which is an extension of the Inderlok- Mundka Green Line (Line 5), is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2018. According to the metro, the stretch will be covered in 45 minutes. However, it may be delayed if the Haryana Urban Development Authority fails to provide land to the DMRC for laying tracks till a new depot which is coming up at Ballabgarh, a metro official said. “Regardless of that, trial runs on the Haryana portion of the corridor will begin in December. Trials on the rest of the section from Mundka is expected in January,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. The corridor, being constructed as part of the metro’s Phase III, will have a total of seven stations, four in Delhi portion and three in Haryana.

In Delhi, the stations will be Mundka Industrial Area (MIE), Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border while in Haryana the three stations will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park. “The alignment of the line will be standard gauge and it will have technical standards similar to the existing metro corridor upto Mundka. So we hope to commission by June provided the land issue is sorted out, which seems to be on track,” the official said. According to DMRC’s estimates, around 1.43 lakh people are expected to travel on the line daily.

Another highlight of the upcoming corridor is that it will be the longest straight-line stretch in the history of the Delhi Metro without any bend or twist and turn between Mundka and Bahadurgarh. Currently, the Yellow Line connects Gurgaon’s HUDA city centre to north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, while the Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate and Faridabad’s Escorts Mujesar.