Delhi Metro Magenta Line an example of modernising urban transport: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the newly-built Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is an example of modernising urban transport and making travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient. Modi will inaugurate a segment of the Magenta Line on Monday, which will connect Botanical Garden station in Noida to south Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir station. “This new line is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow (Monday). This year, I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metros,” Modi tweeted. In another tweet, he said: “Great news for friends in the NCR! Tomorrow, a stretch of the new Magenta Line will be inaugurated… Delhi-Noida travel will become faster and more convenient.”

Modi will also address the public after the inauguration at the Botanical Garden Metro station.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section has nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations are elevated. Travel time between the two will be reduced from 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line. The entire line, when complete, will run from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.

Earlier the PTI reported that a traffic advisory has been issued for December 25 as PM Modi will inaugurate the service on above Metro line and the entry of heavy vehicles will be banned in some parts of Noida. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Sector 38 Botanical Garden bus stand till Atta chowk road, the advisory issued by the Noida Traffic Police said. The road connecting Sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 too will remain blocked for vehicular traffic. Light vehicles can take the turn from below Mahamaya Flyover via Hajipur to reach sector 126, it said. Entry of heavy vehicles through Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, Chilla Regulator, Sector 60 elevated road and MP road to FNG (Parthla) crossing will not be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm, the advisory said.

Those coming from Greater Noida to attend the prime minister’s public rally at sector 125 can take Sector 93 cut and via service road to reach the rally site. The 12.64-km section of the Delhi metro connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi will significantly reduce travel time. Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida.